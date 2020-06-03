Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 6,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,459. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 198,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 119,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3,521.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

