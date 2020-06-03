TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 25,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,847. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 297,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.