Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,216 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 448.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TGI stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Triumph Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $486.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

