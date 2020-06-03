Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

TROX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tronox by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $13,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

