TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $601.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

