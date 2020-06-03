Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 96,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

