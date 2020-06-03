United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.44% of United Parcel Service worth $356,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

