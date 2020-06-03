UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $305.07. 175,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,931. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $309.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

