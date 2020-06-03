Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,598,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.