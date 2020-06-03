Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,413 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $179,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $625,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $309,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 902.0% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.06. 427,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

