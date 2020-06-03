Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $158.33. 753,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

