Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $5,006,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. 9,494,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

