Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.00

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 201304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 million and a PE ratio of 67.00.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

