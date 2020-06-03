Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $726,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 290,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.