Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.63. 5,014,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.