Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

