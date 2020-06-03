Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 402,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 199,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 160,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 874,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,672,342. The company has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.