WMS Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 636,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. 9,494,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

