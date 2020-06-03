WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

Shares of KO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,488,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,148,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

