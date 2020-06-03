WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

