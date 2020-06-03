WMS Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.30. 457,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average is $303.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.