WMS Partners LLC Purchases 6,030 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 986.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 54,822 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 218,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

