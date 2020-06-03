WMS Partners LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.05. 328,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.76.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

