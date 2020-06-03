WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The stock had a trading volume of 171,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,992. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average is $288.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

