WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 15,785,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

