WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The company has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

