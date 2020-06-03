WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,907. The company has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit