WMS Partners LLC Sells 4,389 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 16,714,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

