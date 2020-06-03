Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $4.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $4.05. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $21.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.95 to $22.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $26.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

MTD traded up $9.21 on Wednesday, reaching $832.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,353. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.30 and a 200-day moving average of $740.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,017.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

