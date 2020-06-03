Zacks: Analysts Set $39.00 Price Target for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 57 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

