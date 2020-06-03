Zacks: Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $2.27 EPS

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. McKesson posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $14.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $17.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.