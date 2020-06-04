100,305 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,305 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.78. 353,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $242.50 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

