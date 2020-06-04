10,086 Shares in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 91,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,495. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

