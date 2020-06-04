171,000 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 32,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,878,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

