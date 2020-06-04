361 Capital LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $242.50 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

