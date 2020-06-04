AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

SKFRY traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 6,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,953. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

