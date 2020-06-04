ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,756,000 after buying an additional 367,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

