Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,624,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,286 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 314,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,195. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

