Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,493,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912,899 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up 4.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 26.43% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $930,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 202,183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 723,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,861. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,788 shares of company stock worth $17,768,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

