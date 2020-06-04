Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

APD traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.55. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

