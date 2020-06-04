Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded down $24.20 on Thursday, hitting $1,412.18. 1,472,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,903. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $982.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,339.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262 shares of company stock worth $323,980. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

