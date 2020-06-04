American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $8.78 on Thursday, reaching $258.61. 95,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,149. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.