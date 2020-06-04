Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,407,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.