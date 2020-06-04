Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

MCD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.84. 158,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.98. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

