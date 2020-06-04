Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

