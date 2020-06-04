Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $545.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.