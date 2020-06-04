Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 322,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

