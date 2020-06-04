Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $123.50. 11,814,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

