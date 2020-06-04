Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 32,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $275,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.3% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 1,013,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

