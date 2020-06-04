Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.57. 138,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

