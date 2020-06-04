Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,426 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,156.8% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,972,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

